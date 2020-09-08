Ten Entertainment appoints COO as new chief executive

Bowling alley chain Ten Entertainment announced that chief executive Duncan Garrood has stepped down today, earlier than expected, to be replaced by the firm’s chief operating officer.

Graham Blackwell has been appointed interim chief executive with immediate effect while Garrood, who took on the role in November 2018, will leave the business today.

Read more: Ten Entertainment announces bowling alley reopening date

Blackwell, who has sat on the Ten Entertainment board since it floated in 2017, has more than 30 years of experience within the industry.

It was announced in June that Garrood, who previously led pub chain Punch Taverns, had been appointed as chief executive of Empiric Student Property.

Ten Entertainment has reopened 42 of its sites, with three venues in local lockdown. The firm said initial trading has been “very encouraging” and is building week-on-week.

Ten Entertainment interim executive chairman Nick Basing said: “The board were unanimous that Graham is the stand out candidate to lead the group.

“He has been instrumental in the business transformation over recent years. His track record has been outstanding and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him.

Read more: Bowling alley operator Ten Entertainment prepares for coronavirus lockdown to lift

“I’m delighted that trading has begun so encouragingly.

“This is a function of the widespread consumer appeal of our offer, the quality of our operating estate and our strong leadership team. Under Graham’s direction I am confident that we will return to our trajectory of growth in sales and profitability.”