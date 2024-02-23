Taylor Swift fan? Then the V&A Museum wants to give you a job

Taylor Swift superfans – aka Swifties – are being invited to apply for jobs at the V&A

Do you love Taylor Swift, maybe even more than your own family?

Have you spent hours planning a themed outfit and making friendship bracelets for Eras tour?

Do you solemnly give your friends Taylor Swift lyrics when they ask you for advice?

If yes to any of the above, the Victoria and Albert museum in London might have a job opening for you: Taylor Swift Superfan Advisor.

The V&A is looking for insight into the culture and artisanry of friendship bracelets, handmade signs and Taylor Swift memorabilia.

The museum is hiring nine UK-based diehard fans to advise on niche subjects. Applications are also open for Crocs, Drag, Tufting and Emojis.

The V&A’s first Superfan Advisors. A newly created position for knowledge exchange in key niche areas. The first have already shared insights into Gorpcore, LEGO, Toby Jugs and Pokémon card culture with the curatorial team. Five more roles are open for members of the public to apply

The job openings will sit alongside the V&A’s current Superfan Advisors for Gorpcore, LEGO, Toby Jugs and Pokémon card culture.

“I’m very lucky to have turned my interest in outdoors and technical clothing into my career – and getting more women involved in the outdoors and to the forefront of the GorpCore trend through my community GorpGirls, has made it even more special,” Hannah da Silva, Gorpcore Superfan Advisor, said.

Recruitment comes on the back of research that 44 per cent of Brits consider items in their niche collections to be ‘museum-worthy, while over 27 per cent think they know more about their chosen topics than experts. Almost a quarter consider their knowledge ‘first-class’.

“The V&A is the home of creativity, and today we are looking to the British public to share their collections and knowledge with us,” Dr. Tristram Hunt, Director of the V&A, said.

“These new advisory roles will help us celebrate and discover more about the enormous, and often surprising, creative diversity on offer at the V&A, as well as helping us to learn more about the design stories that are relevant to our audiences today,” he added.

Swift is more than just a cultural phenomenon.

Last week research revealed the significant bump to local economies caused by a Taylor Swift gig.

Potential applicants can apply from today via the V&A website.