Now we got Bad Blood: Taylor Swift hits out after Gorillaz’s frontman Damon Albarn questions her songwriting

Taylor Swift fights back against Blur’s former frontman and lead vocalist of Gorillaz Damon Albarn after he suggested she didn’t write her own songs.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, British singer Albarn was prompted that Swift co-writes many of her songs, and replied: “Co-writing is very different to writing.”

“I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.

“When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there.

“I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense,” he added.

The superstar American songstress Swift said the claims are “completely false” and described them as “damaging”.

@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. https://t.co/t6GyXBU2Jd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

The 32-year-old tweeted Albarn saying: “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this.

“I write all of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and so damaging.

“You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***d up to try and discredit my writing. Wow.

“PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering,” she added.

Thousands of Swift fans have come out in support for her songwriting talents, and Albarn has since come out to apologise.

He replied to her tweet: ‘I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. – Damon’.