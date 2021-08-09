Swiss miss: Domino's bids farewell to Switzerland with final European franchise sale

Domino’s Pizza Group has sold its last remaining franchises in Europe amid a withdrawal from the Continent to focus on its core UK and Irish markets.

The pizza maker said its Swiss business had fetched 300,000 Swiss francs (£300,000) and the deal is expected to be completed this month.

It ends a year-long process of withdrawing from Europe, which has also seen Domino’s sell businesses in Norway, Sweden and Iceland.

The move “allows management to focus on its core UK and Ireland operations, as announced by the company in October 2019”, Domino’s said.

The company’s shares were unmoved on Monday.