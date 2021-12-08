Khashoggi murder suspect arrest a case of mistaken identity

A Saudi man held at a Paris airport over suspected involvement in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested in a case of mistaken identity, a security source familiar with the investigation said this morning.

The Saudi Embassy in Paris said late on Tuesday the arrested person “has nothing to do with the case in question”

Separately, French government spokesman Garbiel Attal said President Emmanuel Macron’s administration was awaiting clarification over the detained man’s identity.

Mr Khashoggi was a Saudi-born US resident and a reporter who was a frequent critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He was murdered and dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul three years ago by a team of men linked to the crown prince.