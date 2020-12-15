Supreme Court to give Heathrow expansion the go-ahead, lawyer alleges

The Supreme Court will tomorrow give Heathrow Airport’s expansion plans the go-ahead, a lawyer working on the case has alleged, overturning the Court of Appeal’s decision to block the project on environmental grounds back in February.

Lawyer Tim Crosland said today that he was breaking the court embargo, and that in so doing he was committing contempt of court. Speaking to Reuters, he said the decision was made for his family.

Read more: Heathrow boss calls for flexibility on test and trace system

The shock verdict would put the £14bn third runway project, which has been the subject of years of controversy, back on track.

Tim Crosland, a lawyer for climate group Plan B, said that he was breaking the court embargo in “protest [at] the deep immorality of the Court’s ruling”.

Crosland said he was “ready to face the consequences”.

The judgment will be laid down tomorrow (Wednesday).