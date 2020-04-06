UK supermarkets are racing to increase capacity as the demand for home delivery services soars amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All UK supermarkets are prioritising home delivery slots for those who are vulnerable, elderly, disabled or self-isolating. Many have introduced special in-store shopping hours dedicated to key workers.

The surge in demand following the coronavirus outbreak in the UK has forced grocers to restrict supermarket delivery slots. Limits have also been introduced on the number of items customers can buy.

Home delivery slots set to increase by hundreds of thousands in the coming weeks. That means it could soon become easier for shoppers to secure an online food order.

But where do you stand the best chance of successfully placing a home delivery order? We look at each supermarket’s delivery policy.

Asda

Asda is among the UK supermarkets to launch a Volunteer Shopping Card. This is to make it easier for people to shop for those who are self-isolating, older or medically vulnerable.

Delivery slots are being prioritised for the most vulnerable. Asda has emailed those customers in England to offer them first access.

The grocer said it is working on similar programmes in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.



The supermarket has increased its capacity to 700,000 slots per week, up from 450,000.



“[We] would continue to urge customers who are able to visit shops to think of how they can support others in their community and if they can shop for them – allowing us to maximise our online capacity for those who need it most,” a spokesperson said.

Morrisons

Morrisons is currently operating a queuing system on its website to access its online shopping service. However, it warned that it has no available home delivery slots due to the surge in demand.

“We are doing everything we can to increase the number of delivery slots and capacity we can accomodate,” the supermarket has said.

“Thank you for your ongoing support as we work through these challenges.”

Sainsbury’s

Like other supermarkets, Sainsbury’s is prioritising deliveries for elderly, disabled and vulnerable customers. Over the past two weeks it has booked more than 320,000 deliveries for people in this group.



The grocer is aiming to increase its capacity to 600,000 supermarket delivery and click and collect slots by the end of next week.



Last week Sainsbury’s announced it is trialling a bike delivery system from closed convenience stores in London.

The Chop Chop service is available for customers living within 3km of the Blackfriars local store. Shoppers can order home delivery for up to 20 essential items at a time.



Sainsbury’s could roll the service out to other cities if it proves popular with locals.



A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We know there’s still work to do, and we’ve recognised the need for the government to help us prioritise the most vulnerable.

“That’s why going forward, they will identify customers who they consider the most vulnerable, and we’ll give those people priority access to home delivery slots.”

Tesco

Tesco has already identified and contacted 75,000 vulnerable customers from a list of provided by the government.



These vulnerable groups will have priority access to and can book a supermarket delivery from 6 April.

The supermarket has increased its home delivery and click and collect capacity to around 805,000 slots. That compares to 660,000 two weeks ago.

Tesco said it has plans to add hundreds of thousands of slots in the coming weeks.

However, it has asked shoppers who can to visit its stores. That will allow it to keep home delivery slots free for the vulnerable.

“We are releasing slots as and when they become available, but they are filling up quickly,” Tesco said.

“We ask those who are able to safely come to stores to do so, instead of shopping online, to help us prioritise slots for more vulnerable customers.”

Ocado

Online supermarket Ocado has closed to new customers following an unprecedented surge in demand.

The company is prioritising customers that have been identified as vulnerable. Existing customers who do not fall into that category could find it difficult to get a home delivery slot.

“We must prioritise certain deliveries, including customers identified as vulnerable, and so have few slots for general release for the next 24 hours,” the supermarket said.

“We advise you to book a delivery slot before filling up your basket to ensure there is availability in your area.”

“It is likely that we will bring order cut-off times forward, so we ask you to complete your order in one session to avoid disappointment later.”

