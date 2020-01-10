Superdry issues profit warning after lacklustre Christmas

Superdry today issued a profit warning after underwhelming sales over its peak Christmas trading period.



The fashion retailer now expects underlying profit before tax to range up to £10m, but warned it could vanish altogether after booking retail sales of £23m since Black Friday.

Most of those sales have come online but Superdry warned the challenge will remain until it launches its autumn/winter 2020 range.



Wholesale performance was held back by “timing issues” in the quarter from late October to early January, Superdry added. The company said it expects a fresh £5m shortfall in wholesale to partially reverse over the financial year.



“Everyone at Superdry continues to work intensively to deliver the turnaround of the business,” said chief executive Julian Dunkerton.



He warned that his decision to reduce discounts on the brand’s clothing has helped margins but hurt sales given the amount of industry discounting around Black Friday and Christmas.



“While we have always said it will take time, we continue to make progress in implementing our strategy,” Dunkerton said.



“A key element of this is to focus on and return to full price sales and reduce promotional activity, and we halved the proportion of discounted sales over our peak trading period, benefiting both our margins and the Superdry brand.



“However this adversely affected our sales during the peak trading period given the level of promotional activity in the market. Despite this, our disciplined plan to reinvigorate the brand and return Superdry to sustainable long-term growth is on track.”

Dunkerton returned to the high street brand he founded last year and his company swung to a £4.2m pre-tax loss in its half-year results before Christmas.



Revenue also dropped 11 per cent to £370m, and Superdry paid an interim dividend of 2p per share.

