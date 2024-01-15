Superdrug market share hits 10-year high as savvy shoppers boost sales

Superdrug said its mass-market share has now hit a 10-year high.

High street chemist Superdrug now holds 40 per cent of the mass market share in cosmetics, as shoppers seeking out cheaper beauty alternatives help propel sales.

The value retailer reported a 20 per cent year-on-year category growth in make-up, which it said was boosted by its Studio London, its own brand line, it has spent the last year ramping up investment in.

It comes as the store has gone viral a number of times on TikTok as shoppers share what duplicates of expensive makeup brands Superdrug has in stock.

One video, ‘Seven Superdrug beauty dupes you need to know about’, was viewed a total of 3.4 million times.

The viral reel shows how beauty enthusiasts can get copycat versions of pricey Charlotte Tilbury and Fenty Beauty makeup if they swap it for drugstore brands such as Maybelline.

Peter Macnab, chief executive of the store, said that Christmas was also a strong period.

Demand for facial and ear piercing shot up 54 per cent during the month compared to the previous year.

The golden quarter also saw online app sales up 74 per cent year-on-year and 127,000 new registrations for its health and beauty card, with total membership reaching 18.1 million.

Macnab added: “We are exceptionally pleased to be reporting strong Christmas results and appreciate our customers continued support. We understand the pressures customers are currently facing and are committed to supporting them and offering the very best in accessible health and beauty. “

“The strong sales growth in own brand really demonstrates that customers are seeking quality products from a brand that they can trust, at an affordable price.”

He added: “Our continued investment into expanding the store estate and digital services, as well as in innovation, remain imperative and has helped contribute to an increase in sales throughout the December period.”