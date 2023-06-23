Sunak’s five pledges laid to waste as most Brits say he’s doing a ‘bad job’ – especially on inflation

Prime minister Rishi Sunak speaking at a PM Connect event at the IKEA distribution centre in Dartford, Kent. Photo: Kin Cheung/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak asked Brits to ‘judge me on my record”, and it seems that’s exactly what people have done, as three quarters think the prime minister is “doing badly” at cutting inflation.

A fresh poll by YouGov laid bare the lack of confidence in the PM this morning, after the group surveyed the public on his five pledges – reducing inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, cutting NHS waiting lists and stopping the boats.

On inflation, 75 per cent of the public thought Sunak was doing badly, a drop of 11 from the previous month’s survey.

It comes after inflation remained stubbornly at 8.7 per cent this month and the Bank of England (BoE) hiked interest rates to 5 per cent in a 15 year high, sparking mortgage fears.

While on economic growth and reducing national debt, 55 and 63 per cent of people agreed Sunak wasn’t doing well, and 54 per cent weren’t happy with his track record on job creation.

His remaining priorities – cutting NHS waiting lists and removing asylum seekers who arrive in small boats – also scored poorly, with 79 and 70 per cent respectively saying it was “bad”.

‘100 per cent on it’

The survey consulted 2,294 adults in Britain between June 20 and 21, and indicates the public are yet to be sold on Sunak, who told voters to “judge me on my record”.

Speaking at a PM Connect event at Ikea in Dartford, Kent, yesterday, the PM vowed: “I want to restore people’s trust in politics by not just being honest about what we’re doing and how we’re doing it, but then actually delivering on the things that I say.

“So I’m not going to promise the earth, I’m not going to promise I can fix every single problem. But, as I said, here are my five priorities. I’ve set them out really clearly.

“And you guys should be able to hold me to account in six months, nine months, a year, year-and-a-half.”

On inflation, Sunak said: “I’m 100 per cent on it, it’s going to be okay.”