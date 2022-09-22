Sterling’s freefall is global but there are still markets where the Pound buys you more than last year

The pound has tanked again against the dollar and is now down 18 per cent year-on-year.

As the Bank of England prepares to hike interest rates later today, Sterling has endured a rough ride on the currency markets over the last 12 months.

As a result, this is making holidays more expensive in 48 out of the 56 most visited global destinations.

The cost of trips to tourist meccas like Disneyworld and Ayers Rock have jumped after the pound lost 18 per cent of its value against the US greenback and nearly 10 per cent against the Aussie dollar.

This year £1,000 exchanged into US dollars will buy you $243 less than last year.

Meanwhile, short-haul trips to European favourites France, Spain and Portugal are getting more expensive, with sterling losing 3 per cent against the euro amid soaring levels of UK Government debt and fears about a faltering economy.

But as a map produced by travel money firm No 1 Currency shows, it’s not all bad news for those planning a half-term or Christmas getaway.

In the last year, the pound has made gains in eight destinations worldwide: Turkey (76 per cent), Sri Lanka (52 per cent), Argentina (22 per cent), Hungary (10 per cent), Japan (9 per cent), Sweden (4 per cent), Egypt (3 per cent), and South Africa (0.2 per cent). 

Sept 2021TodayDifference today vs a year ago
1Turkish LiraTRY11.8520.8976.3%
2Sri Lankan RupeesLKR272.60414.5652.1%
3Argentina PesoARS134.42164.3022.2%
4Hungarian ForintHUF412.48455.6810.5%
5Japanese YenJPY149.53163.869.6%
6Swedish KronaSEK11.8512.414.8%
7Egyptian PoundsEGP21.4922.153.1%
8South African RandZAR20.1820.230.2%
9Polish ZlotyPLN5.415.40-0.1%
10Costa Rica ColonCRC720.50719.55-0.1%
11New Zealand DollarNZD1.951.93-0.7%
12Morrocan DirhamMAD12.2812.15-1.1%
13Norwegian KroneNOK11.9111.77-1.1%
14Croation KunaHRK8.748.59-1.7%
15Danish KroneDKK8.668.50-1.9%
16EurosEUR1.171.14-1.9%
17Bulgarian LevBGN2.282.23-1.9%
18South Korean WonKRW1622.501590.02-2.0%
19Romanian LeuRON5.775.64-2.1%
20Chilean PesoCLP1078.041055.04-2.1%
21Colombian PesoCOP5249.695031.00-4.2%
22Phillipine PesoPHP68.6165.74-4.2%
23Czech KorunaCZK29.6728.14-5.2%
24Taiwanese DollarTWD37.9835.78-5.8%
25Thai BhatTHB45.5742.27-7.2%
26Kenyan ShillingsKES150.73137.47-8.8%
27Icelandic KronaISK176.98161.03-9.0%
28Malaysian RinggitMYR5.735.20-9.3%
29Chinese RenminbiCNY8.838.00-9.4%
30Australian DollarAUD1.881.70-9.4%
31Indian RupeeINR100.6490.94-9.6%
32Israeli ShekelILS4.393.94-10.2%
33Fiji DollarFJD2.862.57-10.3%
34Indonesia RupiahIDR19469.0017123.30-12.0%
35Singapore DollarsSGD1.851.61-12.9%
36Canadian DollarCAD1.751.52-13.0%
37Swiss FrancsCHF1.271.10-13.1%
38Viatnamese DongVND31195.1027024.40-13.4%
39Mauritian RupeeMUR58.1450.03-14.0%
40Kuwaiti DinarKWD0.410.35-14.4%
41Jamaican DollarJMD203.07172.81-14.9%
42Hong Kong DollarHKD10.648.95-15.8%
43Omani RiyalOMR0.530.44-16.4%
44US DollarUSD1.371.12-18.0%
45Jordanian DinarJOD0.970.81-16.5%
46United Arab Emirates DirhamAED5.024.19-16.5%
47Saudi RiyalSAR5.124.28-16.5%
48Bahraini DinarBHD0.510.43-16.5%
49Qatari RiyalQAR4.974.15-16.5%
50Barbados DollarBBD2.732.28-16.6%
51Eastern Caribbean DollarXCD3.693.08-16.6%
52Trinidad & Tabogo DollarTTD9.277.73-16.7%
53Mexican PesoMXN27.4922.81-17.0%
54Peruvian SolPEN5.634.42-21.5%
55Dominican PesoDOP77.4760.82-21.5%
56Russian RubleRUB100.2369.54-30.6%
Source: travel money firm No 1 Currency

Turkish Lira

The pound’s relative strength is greatest in Turkey, where runaway inflation hit 80% in August (eight times higher than Britain) and the Turkish Lira has shed three quarters of its value against the pound since this time last year.

Despite its current economic woes, Turkey remains a firm favourite among British sunseekers thanks to its spectacular coastline, great food and warm Mediterranean climate. 

For those willing to venture further, the balmy beaches of Sri Lanka are less than half the price (down 52 per cent) they were this time last year.

The island has long enjoyed a reputation as a surfer’s paradise, and also boasts a number of World Heritage sites as well as fabulous cuisine.

In the third spot is Argentina. The Argentinian peso has depreciated 22 per cent against the pound over the last year, with some economists warning it could fall further.

Discussing the findings with City A.M. this morning, Simon Phillips, Managing Director at No1 Currency commented: “British holidaymakers are having to budget carefully this year amid the double-whammy of a cost of living crisis at home and a sinking pound abroad.”

He added: “Thankfully, there are still some countries where your money goes much further this year than last – all of which offer travellers the chance to enjoy new experiences and make memories that will last a lifetime.”

“Turkey, Hungary and Argentina all offer strong value for those aiming for a half-term getaway,” he concluded.

