Squared Financial announces US expansion and rolls out digital asset trading



Fintech brokerage Squared Financial has today announced plans to expand into the US as it launches a new dedicated digital asset trading platform.

The fintech firm, which currently offers trading options including US instruments, currencies, indices and equities to European clients, said a digital asset operation would allow it to take advantage of a sizeable US market opportunity.

Philippe Ghanem, founder and executive chairman of Squared Financial, told City A.M.: “The financial industry is evolving and there will be no more room for the traditional institution if they can’t keep up with client necessities.

“Accessibility to crypto and multi asset platforms, combined with a banking service is exactly what clients are asking for.”

Ghanem said the inclusion of a digital asset platform would lead the firm’s footprint in the US but it would retain its wider offering for clients. The new US operation will be headed up by Daniel Skowronski, who has led teams across derivatives, crypto, custody and regulation.

Skowronski said: “Squared Financial’s track record is impressive. Their vision of a one stop financial marketplace is exactly what investors are looking for.”

The firm is expecting the digital asset operation to be operational and rolled out to clients in the first quarter of this year.