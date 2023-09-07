Square Mile and Me: PensionBee’s Romi Savova on her extraordinary career
Each week we ask the City’s movers and shakers about their time in the Square Mile – today it’s Romi Savova, founder and CEO of fintech darling PensionBee
What was your first job?
When I was 16, I was a weekend waitress at a restaurant in the mall. I was saving for a trip to Europe. It was very hard, fast-paced work.
• What was your first role in financial services?
I had never intended to work in finance, I always thought I would be a lawyer. But I saw an internship at Goldman Sachs as a stepping stone after graduating from university. I joined the country risk team in 2007 as an intern, fortuitously before the financial crisis, where I gained an understanding of political and economic systems.
• When did you know you wanted to build a career in financial services?
I only realised it when I got there. I loved the interconnectedness of finance and the real world. When I left to get my MBA I thought I might leave the industry but quickly realised I would miss the pace and saw the potential to have an impact.
• What’s one thing you love about the City?
I love the focus on solving problems.
• And one thing you would change?
We need to make sure we are solving the right problems.
• What’s your most memorable lunch in the City?
Another CEO and I in the same industry have been sharing restaurant tips and recipes for years. It all culminated with a hot pot dinner at an underground Chinese restaurant where a stain is almost guaranteed.
• And any City faux pas?
In my early days at Goldman, I dialled into a firm-wide meeting where only partner managing directors generally spoke. When the topic turned to matters within my department, I proceeded to offer my opinion. A total faux pas at the time.
• What’s been your proudest moment?
Pensionbee’s listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2021. To have achieved this five years after launching our product to consumers was a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication.
It’s incredibly fulfilling to see how our product has changed the lives of people saving for retirement. The UK saving crisis is a big problem to solve but it’s what makes me want to come to work. Being on the right side of change, particularly in financial services, is very motivating.
• And who do you look up to?
There’s no one person in particular. I tend to look around and search for insights, thoughts and approaches that inspire me from everyone I interact with. That’s why I think it’s really important to invest in your network and meet new people as often as you can.
• Are you optimistic for the back half of 2023?
Yes, because consumer confidence is up and businesses are doing well.
• We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?
Flat Iron Steakhouse.
• And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?
A rare event, so would rather let you pick! I tend to be home before my kids’ bedtime.
• Where’s home during the week?
With my family in West Brompton.
• And where might we find you at the weekend?
I have three small kids, so either at the same place or at a local park!
• You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going?
I visit three places fairly regularly to see family: Cape Town, Varna (Bulgaria) and Barcelona. I was born in Bulgaria so it’s always nice to go back.
I’ve never been to New Zealand. So that would be next on my list when my kids are a bit older.