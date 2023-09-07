Square Mile and Me: PensionBee’s Romi Savova on her extraordinary career

By:

Romi Savova from PensionBee

Each week we ask the City’s movers and shakers about their time in the Square Mile – today it’s Romi Savova, founder and CEO of fintech darling PensionBee

What was your first job?

When I was 16, I was a weekend waitress at a restaurant in the mall. I was saving for a trip to Europe. It was very hard, fast-paced work.

• What was your first role in financial services?

I had never intended to work in finance, I always thought I would be a lawyer. But I saw an internship at Goldman Sachs as a stepping stone after graduating from university. I joined the country risk team in 2007 as an intern, fortuitously before the financial crisis, where I gained an understanding of political and economic systems.

• When did you know you wanted to build a career in financial services?

I only realised it when I got there. I loved the interconnectedness of finance and the real world. When I left to get my MBA I thought I might leave the industry but quickly realised I would miss the pace and saw the potential to have an impact. 

• What’s one thing you love about the City? 

I love the focus on solving problems. 

• And one thing you would change? 

We need to make sure we are solving the right problems. 

• What’s your most memorable lunch in the City? 

Another CEO and I in the same industry have been sharing restaurant tips and recipes for years. It all culminated with a hot pot dinner at an underground Chinese restaurant where a stain is almost guaranteed. 

• And any City faux pas? 

In my early days at Goldman, I dialled into a firm-wide meeting where only partner managing directors generally spoke. When the topic turned to matters within my department, I proceeded to offer my opinion. A total faux pas at the time. 

• What’s been your proudest moment?

Pensionbee’s listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2021. To have achieved this five years after launching our product to consumers was a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication. 

It’s incredibly fulfilling to see how our product has changed the lives of people saving for retirement. The UK saving crisis is a big problem to solve but it’s what makes me want to come to work. Being on the right side of change, particularly in financial services, is very motivating. 

• And who do you look up to?

There’s no one person in particular. I tend to look around and search for insights, thoughts and approaches that inspire me from everyone I interact with. That’s why I think it’s really important to invest in your network and meet new people as often as you can. 

PensionBee IPOd in 2021
PensionBee IPOd in 2021

• Are you optimistic for the back half of 2023?

Yes, because consumer confidence is up and businesses are doing well.

• We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Flat Iron Steakhouse. 

• And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

A rare event, so would rather let you pick! I tend to be home before my kids’ bedtime. 

• Where’s home during the week?

With my family in West Brompton. 

• And where might we find you at the weekend?

I have three small kids, so either at the same place or at a local park! 

• You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going?

I visit three places fairly regularly to see family: Cape Town, Varna (Bulgaria) and Barcelona. I was born in Bulgaria so it’s always nice to go back. 

I’ve never been to New Zealand. So that would be next on my list when my kids are a bit older. 

