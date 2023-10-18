Sound Advisory launched by Unchained to ensure Bitcoin isn’t overlooked by investors

Bitcoin financial services provider Unchained has today launched ‘Sound Advisory’ – the firm’s registered investment advisor (RIA) affiliate for investors who want to take advantage of Bitcoin as an asset in their portfolios.

Sound Advisory is the latest addition to the suite of financial products and services offered by Unchained and its affiliates, created due to the growing number of investors interested in or already holding BTC and the lack of Bitcoin-native financial advisors.

Sound Advisory offers access to Bitcoin-savvy financial planners to help clients craft effective distribution and utilisation strategies, address potential tax pitfalls, and develop inheritance plans. It operates under a fiduciary standard.

“Sound Advisory reflects the foundational values Unchained is built upon: technical expertise, financial sovereignty, and a relentless commitment to clients’ financial well-being,” said Joe Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Unchained.

“Traditional advisors have overlooked Bitcoin for too long, and Sound Advisory is here to help solve the many financial planning questions and challenges that Bitcoin holders face. As Bitcoin and legacy finance continue to intertwine, it’s critical for the industry to offer a Bitcoin-native solution for professional financial guidance.”