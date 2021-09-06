Soaring industrials boost FTSE 100 as investors eye construction PMI

A rally among industrial stocks lifted London’s FTSE 100 this morning, helping the blue-chip index to partly cancel out last week’s sharp losses.

The capital’s premier index climbed 0.25 per cent to 7,1256.48 points during opening exchanges.

The blue-chip index was led higher by the likes of miners Evraz, Glencore and Antofagasta all rising more than 0.90 per cent.

Investors are also bracing for the publication of another key indicator of the UK economy’s health today.

The latest edition of the IHS Markit construction PMI is expected to show activity in the British construction slowed in August, similar trends displayed by the manufacturing and services surveys.

Markets are waiting to see whether central bank policymakers’ response to a string of key economic announcements this week before making any significant moves, according to Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

“As we look ahead to the new week the main focus now shifts towards the European Central Bank rate meeting on Thursday, with some questions being increasingly raised about the pace and sustainability of its bond buying program, after CPI jumped to a ten year high of 3 per cent last week.”

“This jump in CPI is causing quite a few governing council members to shift uncomfortably in their seats, particularly those in northern Europe.”

The domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index edged 0.05 per cent higher this morning to reach 24,207.53 points, while AIM shares surged 0.21 per cent to 1,312.87 points.

Winners and losers

Miners lined the best performer rankings this morning, with Evraz leading the way, climbing 1.65 per cent to 602.40p.

The open’s biggest riser was investment trust Scottish Mortgage, up 1.78 per cent to 1.399.50p. Retailer JD Sports gained 1.36 per cent to hit 1,046.50p.

Losses were minimal on the blue-chip index today, with property developer British Land slipping just 0.41 per cent to 539.60p. Telecoms giant Voadafone lost 0.23 per cent to dip to 120.54p, while outsourcer Bunzl had 0.23 per cent shaved off its share price.

Around the world

Asian shares soared in overnight trading, propelled higher by the increasing likelihood of a wave of stimulus measures being unleashed following the announcement of Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga’s resignation on Friday.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.83 per cent to reach 29,659.89 points, while China’s CSI 300 rose 1.87 per cent to 4,933.73 points.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for the Asia Pacific at OANDA, said: “Friday’s US employment data substantially lowered the risks of a Fed taper this year, which is playing out well in Asian equity markets.”

“Receding tapering fears and rising expectations of stimulus locally after soft data last week has lifted Japan and China markets, in particular.”

London’s strong performance was extended into the continent this morning – the Stoxx 600 and the Dax 30 were up 0.54 per cent and 0.63 per cent respectively.