Sky set to launch Puck remote as it pushes into streaming sphere

As the streaming wars continue, Sky is aiming to get its own slice of the action with the new ‘Puck’.

Coming later this year, Sky Puck is a streaming box offering access to all Sky channels and apps over an internet connection.

According to reports from the Telegraph, the Puck will allow Sky to fight for subscribers by targeting potential customers who do not want to switch to a Glass TV.

The move also accelerates the move away from the satellite dish, which the broadcaster has been pushing forward with.

A Sky spokesman told the paper: “The Puck is a quick and easy way to enjoy most of the Sky Glass experience. All customers have to do is plug it in and play. You can stream every channel, show and app over WiFi, without a dish.”

The upcoming launch comes as the Sky Glass device continues to have a rocky rollout, with users complaining that the flashy new TV’s playback feature is faulty.

Problems were first reported back in November, with UK early adopters recording screen flickering and recording problems on their devices.

In the past few weeks, ​Sky customers have also complained about the coverage of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

In a statement shared with City A.M, Sky said: “We’re aware of a small number of reports from Sky Glass customers experiencing issues with playing back recent F1 content on Playlist and are investigating further. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.”