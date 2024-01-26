Skepta celebrates premier of his debut movie Tribal Mark

North London rapper, record producer and DJ Skepta this week celebrated the release of his first film Tribal Mark, a coming-of-age short film and “the first instalment in a wider cinematic universe centred around the Black Secret Service”.

Stars including Idris Elba and Dereck Chisora and Lexie Coons graced the red carpet ahead of the premier of the movie, which was co-directed and executively produced by Skepta – real name Joseph Adenuga – and his long-time collaborator Dwight Okechukwu.

Tribal Mark was made by a 90 per cent minority ethnic cast and production team, a first of its kind in British cinema.

Idris Elba on the red carpet for Tribal Mark

“Wow, I had butterflies but I’m so excited to have had the opportunity to share this momentous moment with everyone – Tribal Mark is in the world,” said Skepta.

“I’ve always wanted to get into making films, and now feels like the perfect time. We’ve been working on this project for a while, and it’s one that’s extremely important to me.

“It’s a story that many immigrants will understand and connect with, as it reflects a journey many have gone through – and this project is for them. Our goal is to expand this into a growing world of action and adventure.

“There are plans for TV shows and movies, and I hope that kids who watch it will come to see Tribal Mark as their new superhero. This has been a new experience for me, wearing many hats like producing, co-directing, and acting. I’m excited to keep moving forward with Tribal Mark and future projects with my team at 1Plus1 Production”

A promotional shot for Tribal Mark by Skepta

The afterparty saw guests enjoying tequila cocktails from Don Julio 1942, and a DJ set featuring music from the film, including the theme track Jangrova by Skepta, ODUMODUBLVCK and Idris Elba.

The film “follows the poignant journey of a Nigerian immigrant navigating life in a foreign land. Featuring a cast of up-and-coming young black actors, Tribal Mark is an introduction to the world of an undercover Black Secret.”

Skepta, is co-CEO of 1PLUS1 Production and Big Smoke Corporation. He has also been nominated for three Brit awards, including British Male Solo Artist, and has been an instrumental figure in shaping Grime music and the UK music scene.

In 2018, he was installed as a chief in his Nigerian hometown in Ogun State, bestowed with the title of the Amuludin Odo-Aje, the Chief Entertainer of Odo-Aje.