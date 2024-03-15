Size’s expensive Youngster could be today’s Champion

Young Champion was a good winner on his second start in Hong Kong

RACING at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Saturday hosts a mixed-bag of action with a 10-race programme featuring action on both the turf and all-weather tracks, starting at 5.00am.

You can guarantee the majority of the 1600 members of the HKJC Racing Club-owned YOUNG CHAMPION will be out in force to cheer on their potential superstar, who lines up in the feature race of the day; the Class Two Sheung Yeung Handicap (9.10am) over seven furlongs.

This striking chestnut gelding, formerly known as Sharlouk when trained in Ireland, has already made a big impression since arriving in his new surroundings and is now under the tutelage of ‘Master Trainer’ John Size.

The son of Zoustar, rumoured to have cost his new connections around £600,000, was quickly off the mark in only his second start in the territory when coming clear in the closing stages to beat a competitive field over the course and distance last month.

He now steps up the ladder into deeper waters, taking on the likes of prolific winner Blue Marlin, former Group winner The Golden Scenery, talented but frustrating Dancing Code and bottom-weight I Give, already a winner five times this season.

It may look tough on paper, but if John Size, who is renowned for taking a patient approach with his stable stars, believes he is up to the task so early in his career, it’s hard to disagree.

Despite the class rise, he is now carrying 16 pounds less in the saddle than when winning last time, and, with Karis Teetan – currently on the 50 win mark for the season – booked to ride, the omens are looking good.

Provided Teetan can find some cover in midfield from an awkward draw, he should be hard to stop in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Young Champion 9.15am Sha Tin