Six Nations table with Wales on edge of humiliating Wooden Spoon

Nicolas DEPOORTERE of France during the Guiness Men’s Six Nations match between Wales and France at Millennium Stadium on March 10, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales.(Photo by Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport via Getty Images) – Photo by Icon Sport

Wales are close to their first Six Nations Wooden Spoon since 2003 after France toppled the home side 24-45 in Cardiff on Sunday.

The bonus point win for France moves them ahead of Italy and into fourth with the Azzurri and Wales competing next weekend in a straight shootout.

The Wooden Spoon is a metaphorical title handed out to the team who finishes bottom of the Six Nations.

Italy have won the past eight Wooden Spoons with England and Ireland the only teams to not have claimed the dishonour in the Six Nations era.

Without a Six Nations win

Rio Dyer, Tomos Williams and Joe Roberts crossed the whitewash for Wales as the home team amassed 24 points with the help of Sam Costelow’s boot.

But tries from Gael Fickou, Nolann Le Garrec, Georges-Henri Colombe, Romain Taofifenua and Maxime Lucu, plus 20 points off the boot, sealed the win for Les Bleus.

Wales, England, Italy and France have all claimed at points that they are rebuilding but Warren Gatland’s side are the only one of that foursome without a win in this year’s competition.

Wales host Italy in round five and will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the same fixture two years ago where the Azzurri toppled the home side in Cardiff in one of the biggest shocks in Six Nations history.

France host England in Lyon knowing their title hopes are dead in the water. Next week’s opponents can potentially still win the Six Nations and will travel with that ambition.

In the other fixture next week Ireland will take on Scotland in Dublin knowing a single point in the Six Nations table should be enough to claim back-to-back titles.