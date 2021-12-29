Six major exchanges to list Coinweb’s $CWEB from tomorrow

Coinweb’s $CWEB token is set to be listed on six major exchange platforms – KuCoin, Gate.io, MEXC Global, Bittrex Global, BitMart and Uniswap.

The first exchanges will list at 10am on Thursday December 30, supported by liquidity provider Skynet Trading.

Initially launched as an ERC-20 token, the $CWEB token will fuel Coinweb’s cross-chain computation platform, scaling up blockchain interoperability at the full mainnet launch in 2022.

$CWEB is a blockchain agnostic utility token used for gas fees in Coinweb’s high-capacity execution layer, powering parallel processing of reactive smart contracts and cross-chain transactions. $CWEB removes interoperability overhead by allowing frictionless access to different heterogeneous chains with uniform fee payments across all connected chains.

$CWEB also enables light clients to prove state across different chains and serves as an apex token to provide liquidity and security for expedited cross-chain operations. The Coinweb smart contract’s ability to keep $CWEB gas balances and observe real-time changes happening in underlying Layer 1 chains, combined with the refereed delegation of computation, allows deterministic computation on information from multiple chains with only one honest node required for correctness. $CWEB is also used to pay incubator fees for Coinweb’s incubated projects.

Speaking exclusively with City AM, CEO Toby Gilbert said: “4+ years of incredibly hard work and dedication is paying off with key milestones being reached such as launching Mainnet beta in early December 2021 and now a parallel listing on six major exchanges on December 30. Having said which, this is now where the hard work really starts.

“Coinweb has secured a number of partnerships with global household names that will be announced early in Q1 22 that will drive the adoption of millions of users for the platform in the short term.”

About Coinweb…

Coinweb.io is a layer-2 cross-chain computation platform already on mainnet beta with working technology, began its journey in mid-2017. With an impressive line-up of team members and a board of advisors from the worlds of traditional technology, business and blockchain, Coinweb believes they are solving some of the most critical problems that exist within distributed ledger technology today.