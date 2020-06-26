Three people 'believed dead' in Glasgow stabbing

Three people are believed to have been killed in a stabbing attack in Glasgow city centre this afternoon, the BBC reported.

Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident, which has closed off West George street, police said on Twitter.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said: “We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area.

“However, I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk.

“Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.

“I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

“I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital.”

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said that she was being briefed on the situation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families.

“Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding”.

Home secretary Priti Patel said the reports were “deeply alarming” and urged people to follow police advice.

One eyewitness, Craig Milroy, who saw the aftermath of the Glasgow incident from a nearby office, said four people were taken away by ambulances.

He told PA: “I saw a man lying on the ground, of African descent, with no shoes on. He was on the ground with someone holding his side – I don’t know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was.”

The eyewitness said he thought the man was one of the victims.

“After that we saw commotion, ambulances further up and we saw armed police all running into the hotel next to the Society Room,” he added.

“We were still standing outside, after that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door.”

The incident comes after three people were killed in a park in Reading last Saturday, in what the government later declared a terrorist incident.

More to follow.