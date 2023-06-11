Saudi Arabia could replicate Dubai as a ‘playground for everyone’, says Riyadh Air boss

The Kingdom Tower, operated by Kingdom Holding Co., right, stands on the skyline above the King Fahd highway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The British chief executive of Saudi Arabia’s major new airline said on Sunday that the country could become a “playground for everybody” and replicate Dubai’s social and economic liberation, despite ongoing criticism over human rights abuses and corruption.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Riyadh Air’s CEO Tony Douglas, a former boss of Etihad Group said: “25 years ago, many people in the West had no concept of Dubai. Now look at Dubai. It’s the playground for everybody.”

The comments come amid Saudi Arabia’s major plans to expand connectivity, as crown prince Mohammed bin Salman aims for the country to become a hub for business and tourism in the Gulf.

In recent years, its most eye-catching announcements have included the construction of the megacity Neom, aptly termed the Line, as well as the launch of the multi-billion dollar Riyadh Air in March.

Critics, however, have highlighted the state’s poor human rights and corruption record.

Riyadh Air – which is owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund – is seen as a flagship of the country’s Vision 2030 plan to move from oil and develop public service sectors such as tourism and infrastructure.

Bloomberg News reported last month that the group was eyeing up a deal with Boeing for 150 737 Max jets. This followed an order of 72 Boeing 787s announced alongside the airlines launch.

Douglas was picked as following a long career in the aviation sector, including a four-year stint at UAE-based Etihad Airways, between January 2018 until October 2022.

He told the Telegraph that Saudi Arabia was “welcom[ing]” and “family orientated”, and he urged British people to “go, look, see, and then inform your own judgement.”

He added: “Where I live, come and visit me; the door of my villa is open. You’ll walk in and think why is the door not locked? If you get in my car – which is not insignificant in value – in the drive, the doors open and the keys are in it.”

“Going forward. This will probably be one of the biggest go-to places.”