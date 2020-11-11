Anticipation for the Masters this year feels as high as when Tiger Woods won his first in 1997.

I can remember it vividly. Tiger was the best and he was hitting the ball miles past everyone. He won by 12 strokes.

This time, it’s equally exciting to see how Bryson DeChambeau plays. I can’t wait.

I strongly fancy DeChambeau to deliver. Augusta National just suits him so well.

He hits it further than anyone, and if he finds his best form no one will get near him.

It’s phenomenal what you imagine he could do to the place.

DeChambeau was magnificent in winning the US Open, his first major, by six shots in September.

Hitting it so far, being able to muscle it out of the rough, very rarely more than a wedge in his hand. There’s hardly a hole he can’t reach from the rough.

I certainly think he can overpower the course in the same way this week at the Masters.

How DeChambeau can master Augusta, hole by hole

Looking at it hole by hole, at the first he should have no problem carrying the bunkers on the right and will probably end up 80-90 yards short of the green.

At the second, the par five over the hill, DeChambeau has no problem carrying the bunker on the right. He should get it down on the flat and just have a five or six iron.

He can drive the third hole comfortably. The fifth, he can carry all the bunkers up the left, which not many players can do. That makes that hole so much easier.

At seven, he may even be able to carry all the trees on the left-hand side with his driver, just smash it up there.

DeChambeau could overpower Augusta National with his long-hitting game

The eighth, a par five, he hit a drive with a six iron up there on practice last week.

Nine, they say the fairway’s about 800 yards wide for him because he can carry all the trees in the middle of the first and the ninth fairways. He flies it all the way down there.

The 10th is probably the only one of the par fours so far that doesn’t need it down there too hard – a three wood, maybe.

Eleven, he just kills, knocks it over the hill, the way it used to play.

At 13, we’ve seen Bubba finding a new line down the left side. Dustin Johnson can do it but again it’s quite a sharp dog-leg left. DeChambeau will just knock it miles down there.

14. It’s not necessary to hit a driver there. 15. 100 per cent, he’ll knock it miles down there.

17. Absolutely driver and 18 absolutely driver. He’ll fly the bunker on 18.

If he plays his game, it’s just so exciting. And he is playing his game. His putting’s magnificent. He looks very strong. We’ve seen him do it under the severest of pressure recently.

Who else is in the frame at the Masters?

If DeChambeau doesn’t play as well as he can, he has certainly got some opposition.

Jon Rahm is playing fantastic. Johnson’s playing well. Brooks Koepka shot two 65s last weekend and seems to be back in form just at the right time.

I think Tyrrell Hatton will have a great chance around there. Xander Schauffele is due to win a major. Sadly, Sergio Garcia had to pull out after contracting Covid-19.

Rory McIlroy is a unique case. He’s not really got going without the crowds; I think he thrives on the excitement, as all the great players do. But it is the Masters, so I wouldn’t discount him at all. Augusta certainly owes him one.

The buzz around DeChambeau is reminiscent of that surrounding Woods in 1997

Tiger, of course, is defending champion after his incredible victory 18 months ago. Again, his form hasn’t been great, but you can never say never with Tiger.

These players aren’t just going to fold because DeChambeau is on form. They are too good to be frightened of someone. But he could outplay them.

They’re all talking about him. I think it was Jordan Spieth who said DeChambeau has to lose it not to win it.

That’s very similar to Tiger when he first started out.

The Masters is a little different this year, of course. It’s seven months later than usual and there will be no spectators.

I think players will be used to that by now, but it must make a difference to the pressure of a major coming down the stretch when the crowd would usually be going bananas.

But it’ll still be The Masters. It’s always loved. And this one is going to be a cracker.