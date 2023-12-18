Sadiq Khan appoints ex-Canary Wharf director as deputy mayor for business

Former Canary Wharf Group director Howard Dawber has joined City Hall as deputy mayor for business. Photo: Peter Matthews

Former Canary Wharf Group director Howard Dawber has joined City Hall as deputy mayor for business.

Mayor Sadiq Khan announced his appointment today, after Rajesh Agrawal stepped down last month to stand as Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Leicester East.

Manchester-born Dawber joined the property firm in 2004 and worked as strategic advisor and latterly managing director of strategy, on projects including the Elizabeth Line, before leaving the group in 2022 to launch his own development and infrastructure consultancy.

He said: “In a challenging economic environment for London’s companies, especially SMEs, Sadiq has stayed true to his promise of being the most pro-business mayor ever.

“London is already among the top global destinations for tourism, for retail, for tech, for life sciences, culture, financial and business services, law and many other sectors.”

And he added: “My job is to ensure London is number one, so that all Londoners can benefit from the jobs and investment this brings.”

Khan welcomed Dawber, who has also been a board member of BusinessLDN and TheCityUK, among others, to the role, and praised his “wealth of experience at the very centre of London’s business community”.

He added: “Howard gets as much as anyone that it’s the continued success of London’s businesses that will drive economic growth, not just in London but across the country.

“I look forward to working with Howard to bring more jobs to the capital and banging the drum for London across the globe.”

Dawber, who was also part of the London 2012 Olympics campaign, will focus on championing London internationally, City Hall said, as well as supporting smaller firms.

Craig Beaumont, from the Federation of Small Businesses, said Dawber “has a great track record”, making him “an excellent choice” for the position, which he took up today.

And Chris Hayward, from the City of London Corporation, added that “his expertise and experience will be a real asset to London”.

Dawber is also a patron of charities including UK Youth; a former chairman of the Young Fabians, a left-wing organisation; and previously lectured at the University of East London.

His contract as deputy mayor runs until the City Hall elections in May 2024. Agrawal was paid a £141,406 salary, but also held the post of chairman of London and Partners.