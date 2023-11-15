Rwanda: Sunak looking at new treaty or change to the law after court slapdown

Rishi Sunak (Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak has revealed the government is “working on” a new treaty with Rwanda in the wake of the Supreme Court’s slapdown of the deportation policy.

The UK’s highest court upheld previous judgements that the policy was unlawful in a major blow to his government.

Sunak told the Commons as he began Prime Ministers Questions that his “commitment to stopping the boats is unwavering”.

The Prime Minister told MPs: “The government has been working on a new treaty with Rwanda, and we’ll finalise that in light of today’s judgement.

“If necessary, I am prepared to revisit our domestic legal frameworks.”

The revelation came ahead of a dicey PMQs session which followed a bruising letter from former home secretary Suella Braverman.

Sunak was challenged by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on why he appointed former prime minister and now Lord David Cameron as foreign secretary.

Starmer said: “For a Prime Minister who has spent the last few weeks talking about recycling, it’s ironic his latest reset involves recycling 13 years of Tory failure.”

It came as a right-wing group of MPs warned six further letters of no confidence in Sunak would be sent to the 1922 committee chairman Sir Graham Brady, following former education minister Dame Andrea Jenkyns’ missive on Monday.

Liz Truss ally Simon Clarke told Sky News Sunak’s reaction to the Rwanda ruling was a “confidence issue” in a key indication of the Tory right’s reaction.

While deputy party chairman Lee Anderson said the goverment should “ignore the law” and send migrants back the same day they arrive.

Further flashpoints are expected to come in the Commons later today as amendments on conversion therapy and a ceasefire in Gaza could cause fireworks.