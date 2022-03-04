Russia Today shuts down US operations amid layoffs

RT, formerly known as Russia Today, is a state-funded TV network that produces news content in English and several other languages. The network insists it is no different from other global broadcasters, like the BBC, albeit one that offers alternative views to the mainstream Western media. Western governments, however, see the network as an instrument of the Russian government. (Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images)

The US arm of a Russian-state backed media outlet is closing down operations and laying off staff amid backlash to the war with Ukraine.

Misha Solodvnikov, the general manager of T&R Production, made the announcement in a memo yesterday which said Russia Today (RT) would be “ceasing production… as a result of unforeseen business interruption events.”

“Unfortunately, we anticipate this layoff will be permanent, meaning that this will result in the permanent separation from employment of most T&R employees at all locations,” Solodovnikov wrote to the US company’s 100 staff members. “We deeply regret and understand the uncertainty this action will cause our valued employees.”

RT has faced backlash over its coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, referring to the conflict as a “minor incursion intended for defensive purposes.”

RT news, widely considered a mouthpiece for Putin in the US, was dealt a blow earlier this week when satellite TV company DirecTV announced it would pull the plug on the channel from 01 March, ahead of when its contract was due to expire.

“In line with our previous agreement with RT America, we are accelerating this year’s contract expiration timeline and will no longer offer their programming effective immediately,” a spokesperson for DirecTV said.

Roku, a company that sells hardware and allows users to stream content, has also followed suit while social media giants YouTube, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook have booted RT content from their platforms.

Read more: Royal London boss commits to dumping Russian assets as pension giant reports profit boost