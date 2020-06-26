Rishi Sunak says government bailouts are a 'last resort'

The Chancellor has said that government bailouts are not an “attractive long term feature of the economy” as companies grapple with the impact of coronavirus.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Rishi Sunak said the government is the last resort and the bar is “exceptionally high” for company bailouts.

He noted: “This is not my money. It’s not the government’s money. This is taxpayers’ money. I shouldn’t be sitting here trying to pick winners.”

However, he stressed his priority “absolutely is to try and protect and preserve as many of those jobs as possible”.

Sunak has already committed billions to revive the economy as businesses struggle due to lockdown restrictions. The government’s job retention scheme is covering millions of employees until October, while the Treasury has also put in place a number of loan schemes to help companies weather the storm.