Revolution Beauty poaches new CFO Elizabeth Lake from Everyman

Elizabeth Lake was Everyman’s chief financial officer before joining Revolution Beauty. (Photo/ Elizabeth Lake via LinkedIn)

Revolution Beauty has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Lake as the company’s new chief financial officer.

Lake will replace current chief financial officer Andrew Clark, who stepped down yesterday after three years at the company.

To help the business transition, Clark will remain with Revolution Beauty until July.

“After what has been an incredibly busy few years, I feel that this is the right time for me to step down and take some time out ahead of taking on a new challenge,” said Clark.

Before joining Revolution Beauty, Lake was chief financial officer of cinema chain Everyman, which she joined in 2019 and helped the company navigate the pandemic.

“Elizabeth is a highly experienced executive, and we are delighted to welcome her to Team Revolution as our new CFO,” commented chief executive Adam Minto.

“She has worked across some of the UK’s top consumer and retail brands, and brings a deep understanding of the wider industry, as well as a strong track record leading the finance function at UK PLCs.

“I look forward to working together as we execute Revolution’s strategy and continue to grow our market share around the world, while delivering meaningful shareholder value”