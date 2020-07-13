Retail footfall growth doubles as consumers return to high streets

Retail footfall growth more than doubled last week as consumers visited high street cafes, pubs and restaurants after lockdown restrictions were eased.

Footfall across all UK retail destinations rose by 10.6 per cent last week compared to the week before.

Read more: High street footfall suffers even as retail starts to reopen

During the previous week footfall grew just 4.1 per cent, according to the latest research by Springboard.

High street footfall jumped 16.5 per cent as the reopening of hospitality venues encouraged consumers back into shopping areas.

England’s hospitality industry was given the go ahead to reopen from 4 July after months of closure during the coronavirus lockdown.

Separate research by the British Retail Consortium released last week showed that so-called Super Saturday did not drive visitor numbers for retailers.

Read more: Retail footfall down 80 per cent in May amid coronavirus lockdown

However, today’s Springboard research has indicated that in the week since restaurants and pubs reopened, more visitors have returned to the high street.

Footfall at shopping centres, where there are fewer eating and drinking outlets, increased 7.8 per cent. Meanwhile retail parks, which have performed better throughout the coronavirus crisis, saw footfall increase just 0.7 per cent.

Visitor numbers at retail parks, which have a higher number of stores that were able to remain open during lockdown such as supermarkets, are down a fifth compared to last year.

However numbers are down 51.9 per cent at high streets and 44.3 per cent lower at shopping centres.

Read more: Return of hospitality fails to drive retail footfall on opening weekend

Springboard insights director Diane Wehrle said: “The first complete week following the reopening of hospitality in England demonstrates the contribution that this sector makes to footfall in retail destinations.

“The result was also supported by the positive impact on footfall from the easing of restrictions in other nations.”