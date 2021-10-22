Research shows we're listening to over 18 hours of music a week

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s (IFPI) new report, Engaging with Music 2021, shows that fans are listening to more music than ever before.

Representing the recording industry worldwide, IFPI looked at 43,000 people across 21 countries, finding that fans are listening to around 368 three-minute tracks per week.

They found engagement is fuelled by music fans’ increasingly rich experiences, with music driving innovations such as short form video, live streaming, and in-game experiences.

Indeed, 68 per cent of the time spent on short form video apps involved music-dependent videos such as lip syncing and dance challenges. Furthermore, one in three said they had watched a music livestream such as a concert in the last 12 months.

David Price, Global Director of Insight at IFPI, said: “It was surprising to see just how much of an impact short form video apps have had on music engagement, particularly for those most excited by the platforms.”

“Whilst not necessarily a surprise, it was really interesting to understand all the different ways in which music helped people during the pandemic. While we know that music has a strong emotional connection, knowing that 85 per cent of 16 to 19 year olds found that music helped with their emotional wellbeing and through difficult times over the last eighteen months was heartening and inspiring.”

In light of the upcoming CMA market study, it is also interesting that time spent listening to music through subscription audio streaming grew 51 per cent, as music fans continue to embrace streaming for the access and autonomy it provides to choose the artists and the music that they love.

“The freedom of record labels to license music to these new and immersive experiences is crucial to the future growth of the entire music ecosystem. We’re campaigning worldwide to ensure governments implement or maintain a fair environment in which such commercial deals can be made”, Price said.