Qatar Airways vs Airbus: Court date set for late April

London’s High Court has set late April as the date for Qatar Airway’s lawsuit against Airbus.

A division of London’s High Court has set late April as the court date for Qatar Airways’ $618m lawsuit against plane maker Airbus, according to Reuters sources.

The Qatari airline decided in December to take Airbus to court over a damage dispute concerning the A350 model, after it was forced to ground some of its fleet following damages to the model’s surface, City A.M. previously reported.

The row – which has seen the two companies at odds for the last few months – escalated after Airbus deemed the defect a cosmetic issue, but was forced to retract as more carriers came forward with the same issue.

“They don’t have a solution because they still don’t know why it is happening,” said Qatar Airways’ chief executive Akbar al Baker during an Aviation Club’s lunch on 30 November.

“When there is a problem it is always better to admit it, not to put your customer in a corner and blame them for something which is actually your own problem.”