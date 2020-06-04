Pubs say 'time running out' to be ready for 4 July reopening

The UK’s pub lobby has warned the government that its members urgently need clarity on how it will reopen the sector if they are going to be ready by the target date of 4 July.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BPPA) said today that pubs will need at least three weeks’ notice for when they can reopen in order to “ensure equipment and systems are operating and cleaned to necessary standards”.

The government’s roadmap for exiting the coronavirus lockdown targeted 4 July as the earliest date the hospitality sector could start to reopen.

Some pubs and restaurants are open for limited takeaway orders, however this has not been possible for many businesses.

The BPPA said if the nation’s pubs are told to open by 4 July, then they will need to know this by 13 June – just nine days away – at the absolute latest.

“Brewers will need the time to scale-up their operations to start re-supplying pubs with fresh beer,” they said.

The government have set up six taskforces to examine how to safely reopen different parts of the economy as the UK eases the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is responsible for several of these and will release guidelines on how pubs and bars will be able to open in a “Covid safe” manner.

A source from the department said it was “on track” to be able to release its guidelines by the 13 June date set by the pub lobby, but that ultimately the decision on when to reopen the sector was up to Downing Street.

Wetherspoons founder Tim Martin told City A.M.: “Most of the people I’ve spoken to think that they will be open by 4 July and maybe even a few days earlier.

“The government should bring it forward a few days I think, because the 4 July is a Saturday and it would be better if the first day open was a quieter day of the week.”

A Heineken UK spokesperson added: “Along with the rest of the industry, we’ve asked the government to be clear in their guidance and give us at least a three week notice period to restart.

“This will enable us to start to deliver the millions of kegs of beer and cider to thousands of pubs, help our pubs get the appropriate safety and hygiene measure in place, and it will allow licensees to train staff in safety measures.”

One of the key issues being discussed within the taskforce is the distance that must be kept between patrons.

The government’s general guidelines require everyone to keep a two-metre distance at all times, but the BPPA wants this to be cut to one metre, which would be in line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) advice.

The lobby group said that if the current guidelines are kept then just one-third of pubs could open, but if they are changed in line with WHO recommendations then two-thirds would be able to reopen.

Heath Ball – owner and landlord at Highgate gastropub The Red Lion and Sun – wrote in City A.M. yesterday that business owners will find it tough in any case.

“I don’t see how social distancing in a pub is fundamentally possible, particularly as pubs tend to be high turnover and low margin businesses,” he said.

“Another key consideration must be whether the public will have the confidence to return in numbers?”

When asked to comment on the reopening of the hospitality sector, Downing Street said: “As set out in the roadmap, it is our ambition to reopen pubs, cafes, bars and restaurants from 4 July at the earliest, subject to the scientific advice at the time.

“We have set up taskforces to work with industry representatives to develop safe ways for industries to reopen at the earliest point at which it is safe to do so.”