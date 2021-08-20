Prince Harry donates £1.1m from memoir proceeds to his own charity

The Duke of Sussex has donated £1.1m from the proceeds of his upcoming memoirs to the charity he co-founded.

The royal family is braced for the publication of Harry’s memoirs next year which he has written “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.

Harry set up Sentebale, in memory of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in Lesotho in 2006 to help vulnerable children in southern Africa affected by extreme poverty, inequality, and the HIV/Aids epidemic.

Harry said he was thrilled to be supporting Sentebale and his donation was one of several he planned to make to charitable organisations.

The duke said in a statement on the charity’s website: “Our refocused mission at Sentebale is about addressing the most-immediate needs of vulnerable children in southern Africa, helping them access vital health services, receive necessary care, and build skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient in the future.”

“This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organisations and I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it,” he added.