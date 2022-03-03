Prime time to back Kalooki in Newbury’s Greatwood Gold Cup￼

Kalooki has a good record at Newbury

WITH plenty of rain having already fallen and more expected I’m banking on the ground at Newbury being pretty testing.

The highlight on the card is the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup (1.50pm) which looks very competitive despite only 10 runners going to post.

Dublin Four and Tamaroc Du Mathan should both go well although I’m not sure they want the ground as soft as this.

That’s certainly not the case with KALOOKI, and he’s the one I’m going to take a chance on at 16/1 with Fitzdares.

Philip Hobbs’ inmate often runs his best races here as shown by a storming 12-length victory in November 2020.

He’s only two pounds higher now and although he was pulled up at Haydock last time, he was victorious off just three pounds lower at Doncaster two starts ago.

The form of that win has been boosted on a couple of occasions and given it came over three miles on soft ground, he should have no problems with 2m4f in testing conditions.

That 2m4f trip there will take some getting, but it will be even harder work in the preceding veterans’ handicap chase (1.15pm) over 3m2f.

Evan Williams’ yard had gone a bit quiet, but he’s had a couple of winners recently and I’m hoping that run can continue with PRIME VENTURE.

These conditions are made for this horse as he loves bad ground and stays forever as shown by his romp in the final of the veterans’ series at Sandown in January.

He’s seven pounds higher now, but he won with plenty in hand, and you just feel he’ll be coming into his own when the others are running on empty.

The 11-year-old looks the bet at 6/1.

POINTERS TOMORROW

Prime Venture 1.15pm Newbury

Kalooki e/w 1.50pm Newbury