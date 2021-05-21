Pret A Manger trades city centres for Pret-rol stations

Pret A Manger is set to open new shops in petrol stations owned by the Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the café said today, in a well-needed boost for roadside stops.

Wither fewer people travelling and going to work, petrol stations have suffered a sales slump of 13.3 per cent compared with the same month two years ago, according to the Office of National Statistics today.

The sandwich shop will firstly trial one MFG-owned BP station in the capital’s Southgate which will open 27 May, with hopes to open a second by the end of next year.

The MFG partnership, the largest forecourt operator in the UK with over 900 sites, marks a positive step in Pret’s expansion plans.

“We are proud to become the first forecourt operator globally to welcome a Pret on-site for consumers who want a more premium experience,” MFG CEO, William Bannister, said.

Pret, which was also hit by the plunge in foot traffic across high streets, will serve all its typical food, organic coffee and teas in its petrol station debut.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have looked for innovative ways to bring Pret to more people, and partnerships, such as this one, are an important part of this strategy,” Pret UK managing director, Clare Clough, said.

It follows last week’s announcement that the cafés will open four new Pret shops in Tesco stores across the UK.