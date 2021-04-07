Prepare to eat, drink and be merry: 60 places to go from April 12

With just days to go until bars and restaurants with outdoor seating are allowed to reopen on 12 April, we’ve collected a bumper list of more than 60 places to meet up with friends and support the hospitality industry.

With outdoor spots across London, there is something for everyone in our eating and drinking extravaganza, focused on the traditional City A.M. heartlands of the Square Mile, Canary Wharf, Mayfair and central London.

In the City

M Restaurant

City A.M. favourite M Restaurant, located down the ancient Threadneedle St alleyway, now has 40 outdoor covers, allowing guests to enjoy its impeccably-sourced steak, fine dining accoutrements and wonderful wine list al fresco. And don’t worry about getting cold: M has blankets and booties on hand courtesy of luxury bed retailer Hastens. Book here.

Madison

Taking inspiration from the New York dining scene, the roof terrace at Madison will reopen on 12 April with a focus on the grill and the best steaks from around the world. The menu combines American classics with influences from the diverse communities of New York. Book here.

Cinnamon Kitchen City

Celebrity chef Vivek Singh will reopen his wonderful City terrace, serving his trademark modern Indian dishes that pair carefully sourced Indian spices and regional flavours with seasonal ingredients from across the British Isles. Book here.

Savage Garden

Describing itself as “London’s wildest rooftop bar”, this oasis on the 12th storey overlooking the City is the perfect place to kickstart your Spring, with an eclectic mix of food and cocktails to die for. It will reopen from May. Book here.

Yauatcha City

Yauatcha City’s two spacious wraparound terraces, recently revamped and overlooking Broadgate Circle, provide the perfect destination for guests to catch up over Yauatcha’s renowned dim sum and cocktails. Yauatcha Soho’s outdoor terrace will also open its doors from 12 April. Book here.

Brigadiers

This amazing modern Indian located at Bloomberg Arcade manages to house an authentic colonial-style curry house, sports bar and lounge and still feels wonderfully cohesive. It will be taking advantage of the reams of outdoor space at Bloomberg Arcade to provide ample space for lovers of spicy food returning to work, from 14 April. Book here.

Ekte

Another restaurant in Bloomberg Arcade, Ekte is a Nordic kitchen from the owner of City favourite One Lombard Street. The food here is an absolute joy, modern, inventive and delicious. The terrace will reopen from 12 April. Book here.

Eataly

The first UK outpost of outdoor marketplace Eataly will open in Broadgate Cirtcle from May. Already a fixture in New York City, Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago, expect fine Italian cheeses, antipasti, coffee and ready-to-eat snacks. Find out more here.

Baraka

Baraka is an Anatolian restaurant and bar with open flame Mangal cooking and recipes from across the Ottoman Empire. The outside terrace at Broadgate is filled with olive trees, and foliage from Turkey giving a flavour of the exotic to the middle of the City. Book here.

Grind

Offering all-day coffee, food and cocktails with outdoor seating for those who want to take time to sit and relax, Grind is a City staple for a very good reason. Find out more here.

Mrs Fogg’s Dockside Drinkery & Distillery

With a bar and restaurant inspired by travel from India to London on a Victorian steamship, this beautifully designed spot includes an extensive selection of beers, wines, punches, cocktails and an all-day food menu. Book here.

The Botanist

Serving bottomless brunches, dinners and an expansive drinks list, this energetic and eclectic destination promises to deliver the buzz and excitement we’re craving this Spring. Located at Broadgate Circle and fitted with outdoor seating and tables, it’s perfect for an early evening tipple. Book here.

Yolk

This trendy all-day breakfast spot is perfect for gourmet poached-egg pots and decadent sandwiches, with a keen emphasis on big flavours and restaurant quality preparation. Another Broadgate Circle classic. Book here.

Gaucho Broadgate

Situated where two of London’s most dynamic neighbourhoods meet; the financial hub of the Square Mile and the trendy East End, Gaucho Broadgate is home to a spectacular glass bar and heated terrace, the perfect spot for after-work drinks. Wander down the spiral staircase to the sky-lit dining room, where you can experience the theatre of the open-kitchen and grill in newly refurbished interiors inspired by the textures of Argentina’s forests. Book here.

Read more: We asked top chefs for their dream post-Covid meals – find out who ordered the brains!

Skylight Rooftop

La Terraza

Arenella

The Stafford

Coya

Hawk’s Nest

Rail House Cafe

The Nest at Treehouse London

Julie’s

Yauatcha

Boisdale Canary Wharf

City Fringes

Skylight Rooftop

Known for its panoramic views across the London skyline, Skylight’s expansive terrace makes it one of London’s biggest outdoor bars. Located at Tobacco Dock, Skylight will reopen with table bookings (both open air and covered), bars, a tropical beer terrace and food from Hikari and State Side. Skylight will host a week-long party upon reopening before returning to its regular Thursday-Sunday opening times. Over the coming months there will also be a season of screenings and outdoor events. Book here.

Gaucho Tower Bridge

You’ll struggle to find a better view along the Southbank than those from Gaucho’s Tower Bridge restaurant. Located between London Bridge and Tower Bridge, the restaurant’s terrace boasts two brand-new weatherproof dining pods with luxurious inside seating bookable for up to six diners. They feature their own speakers so guests can choose their own music, and have their own private server, with every booking receiving a bottle of Chandon. The pods can be booked for lunch or dinner and come with additional comforts such as sheepskin throws, hot water bottles and blankets. Book here.

BAO Borough

Inspired by the late night grill bars of Asia and located at the edge of Borough Market, BAO Borough will open its doors on 12 April with outdoor sheltered seating. With a focus on the grill items, diners can enjoy dishes including chilli chicken wings. Book here.

SMOKESTAK

The Shoreditch barbecue restaurant from David Carter, specialising in slow smoked meats, has a new green canvas-awning to cover its outside terrace tables, with clear roofing panels to allow the light in, and heaters for colder afternoons. Book here.

Peruvian El Aperitivo Terrace at COYA Angel Court

COYA Angel Court’s Peruvian inspired terrace is the ideal place to dine outside post-lockdown. The tucked away space will be open from 12 April for guests to use as a City escape. Available every Monday to Friday, guests can enjoy the outdoor bar food from both the lunch and dinner menu as well as COYA’s famous Pisco Sours. Book here.

Bala Baya

The acclaimed Southwark restaurant inspired by the sites and sounds of Tel Aviv, will re-open it’s terrace and mezzanine on 12 April. Eran’s Israeli-inspired menus offer a hands-on, hands-in approach to family-style dining that focuses on the enjoyment of fresh, sustainably sourced ingredients. For the ultimate feast, guests can delve into a special sharing menu boasting Bala Baya favourites, priced at £45pp. Book here.

BOXPARK Shoreditch

Everyone’s favourite shipping containers are back, with al fresco dining available from 12 April at its Shoreditch venue. There will be additional outdoor seating as well as the terrace areas. No pre-bookings will be taken so seating will be available on a first come, first served basis. All venues will run a full table service for food and drink, including its wide choice of street food traders and the BOXPARK bars. Street food traders include The Argentinian Grill, Black Bear Burger, Coqfighter, Edu and Dum Dum’s Donutterie. Find out more here.

Rosa’s Thai Cafe

Specialising in modern Thai food, Rosa’s Thai Cafe at One Tower Bridge uses sustainable and authentic ingredients sourced directly from the farms of Thailand. British husband and Thai wife team, Alex and Saiphin Moore first opened in Spitalfields in 2008 and have just opened their latest venue in Greenwich. They will reopen offering Saiphin’s signature dishes, from butternut curry to drunken noodles. Book here.

Gunpowder

Neighbourhood Indian kitchen Gunpowder showcases an unexplored genre of Indian cuisine and creates dishes interpreting family recipes. Located at One Tower Bridge, it will run a special ‘Summer Terrace Menu’ featuring hot and cold oysters, barbecue skewers of meat and vegetables, and a selection of champagnes and sparkling wines. Book here.

By Chloe

Enjoy delicious, wholesome, and affordable plant-based food at By Chloe at One Tower Bridge, which will serve a signature menu featuring salads, burgers, fresh pastas, daily baked sweets and dairy free ice cream. Popular dishes include The Guac Burger; Quinoa Taco Salad; air-baked fries and Mac n cheese. Book here.

The Ivy Tower Bridge

The Ivy Tower Bridge will be serving modern British classics with river views through floor to ceiling glass windows on the alfresco terrace, directly overlooking the River Thames and The Tower of London. Book here.

Vapiano

Enjoy homemade pasta, pizza and an excellent drinks list at Vapiano at One Tower Bridge. The riverside restaurant will offer a limited menu until May when it launches its classic full menu. Book here.

Bar Douro London Bridge

Wine bar and restaurant Bar Douro London Bridge’s restaurant will open on 13 April with an extended outdoor terrace serving Portuguese sharing plates. The terrace is the perfect place to enjoy a white port and tonic to toast the end of lockdown. Book here.

Canary Wharf

La Terraza, Iberica

Tapas restaurant Iberica will open La Terraza on the 12 April, with outdoor dining available on their large, covered outdoor terrace. Expect a simple yet delicious menu of grilled dishes and light salads, paired with Spanish wines, beers and cocktails. Book here.

Boisdale

Everyone’s favourite Scottish restaurant, bar, cigar emporium, live music venue and general hedonist’s paradise Boisdale is reopening its terrace on 13 April, giving you the perfect place to ease yourself back into life in Canary Wharf. It will be serving the classic dishes you know and love as well as its extensive wine and whisky list. It’s everything you’ve been waiting for. Book here.

Islington

Arenella

Arenella will open its doors for dinner service, from 5pm- 11pm Monday to Friday. Guests will be able to enjoy the start of lighter evenings in an outdoor space with heaters, a covered roof, plants and hedges. The popular Saturday and Sunday bottomless lunch will also resume. Taking place from 12pm-9pm, diners will be able to experience a two-course meal consisting of seasonal Southern Italian inspired fare and a choice of free-flowing spritzes or Prosecco. Book here.

Southbank

Marsha

Coin Street will welcome new restaurant Marsha to Gabriel’s Wharf from 17 April. With plenty of outdoor space, including a balcony and terrace next to the River Thames, Marsha will focus on sustainability and ethically sourced ingredients. Marsha is housed in Gabriel’s Wharf, overlooking the River Thames. Book here.

Limin’ Beach Club

Limin’ Beach Club brings the Caribbean to the South Bank. Housed in Gabriel’s Wharf and furnished with sand, deck chairs, palm trees and a barbeque, visitors can enjoy dishes including Jerk Chicken and Slaw, as well as a cocktail menu inspired by different Caribbean cultures. Limin’ will be extending its beach from April for additional cocktails and dining on what they have termed ‘The Island’. Book here.

The Green Room

The Green Room is an open-air neighbourhood garden serving home-baked pizzas and cocktails, with a menu informed by sustainability. The garden seats up to 140 socially distanced guests, surrounded by aromatic homegrown herbs that offer fresh produce for the chefs and bartenders to work with. Book here.

Gourmet Pizza

Gourmet Pizza’s award-winning pizzas are accompanied by fresh salads, desserts and fine wines. The outside deck – partly covered – adds to its continental feel, and being right on the Riverside Walkway, it is the perfect place to people-watch and enjoy the river. Book here.

Mayfair

American Bar at The Stafford

American Bar brings a touch of sophistion to al fresco drinking, with its cobbled terrace hidden away in Mayfair. Executive Chef Josef Rogulski is the man behind the menu, blending hotel favourites with more exotic flavours and techniques from across the globe. Drinks include classic cocktails and there’s an excellent wine cellar. Book here.

Claridge’s Bar Terrace on Brook Street

The iconic hotel will reopen its terrace 12 April, serving classic Claridge’s cocktails such as The Flapper and Brook Street, as well as a new menu inspired by the Mediterranean. Highlights include Beef carpaccio with rocket, and Spaghettini with a lemon cream sauce and red prawns. Book here.

The Terrace at Jean-Georges at The Connaught

Another Mayfair stalwart with views of the beautiful Mount Street will reopen, with menu highlights including Jean-Georges favourites such as Black Truffle and Fontina Pizza and Crispy Salmon Sushi, as well as a Burrata salad with crushed rhubarb, kaffir lime, black pepper and basil. Book here.

Native at Browns

Browns Brook Street will introduce its first ever restaurant, Native At Browns, working with the pioneers of ethical dining to bring their award-winning menu to Mayfair. Native prides itself on protecting and preserving Britain’s culinary heritage, described by its founders as “innovative, wild and sustainable,” making it the perfect partner for Browns’ first in-store restaurant experience. Book here.

Scotts

Located on Mount Street, Scotts offers sought-after terrace dining and cocktails serving the finest traditional fish and shellfish alongside a variety of meat and seasonal game favourites. Book here.

Roka

Found on North Audley Street , Roka will be opening its terrace to diners on 12 April. Close to Oxford Street, Roka brings a unique style of contemporary Japanese robatayaki cuisine and its sophisticated design to Mayfair. Book here.

Comptoir Café & Wine

Mayfair’s café-by-day, wine-bar-by-night on Weighhouse Street, is the place to go for incredible coffee and brunch dishes in the day, and by evening to discover a selection of classic French dishes served alongside an extensive wine list. Book here.

Belgravia

Pantechnicon

Pantechnicon will be reopening its Roof Garden to guests on Motcomb Street, offering views across Belgravia. The menu is inspired by Nordic and Japanese cultures, and the Nordic garden on the terrace, created by Finnish horticulturalist Taina, is a must-try from April 12. Book here.

The Berkeley Beach Huts

The Berkeley Beach Huts will be ready to welcome you for outdoor dining on 12 April. Think irresistible seafood, seaside fare and retro classics including lobster grilled whole, freshly-shucked oysters, five-star scampi and octopus galore. The beach hut menu will spill out across The Berkeley’s terraces and on outdoor countertop dining. Book here.

Wild by Tart

Wild by Tart will open with a scaled back menu, offering diners courtyard seating in Eccleston Yards for Monday-Saturday dinners and Wednesday lunches. The area is covered, providing a roof and insulation from the weather. Book here.

Chucs Belgravia

A little taste of the Mediterranean in the middle of London, Chucs will provide fine dining on their wraparound terrace. In celebration of their re-opening, they’re offering diners a complimentary Aperol Spritz when they order any main course. Book here.

Morena

Eccleston Yards is home to this Latin American inspired café, serving expertly roasted Columbian coffee as well as Latin-American inspired dishes and cocktails, from Arepa’s to Taco’s. The outdoor terrace will open from 13 April. Book here.

Olivocarne

Olivocarne offers a variety of modern and classic meat dishes from suckling pig to steaks as well as pastas and fish, all cooked in the traditional Sardinian manner. Outdoor dining will be available on Elizabeth Street. Book here.

Central London

BAO Soho

Opening on 12 April, BAO located in the heart of Soho will once again be serving guests a selection of BAOs and small eats. Tables and chairs will scatter the streets of Soho, and guests can sip BAO classic cocktails. Book here.

Treehouse Hotel London

Treehouse Hotel London will open a brand new, casual outdoor drinking and dining spot on 12 April. The Courtyard will be an informal, relaxing, verdant refuge, offering an idyllic oasis for long-awaited catch ups with friends at the top of Regent Street. Over the warmer months, The Courtyard at Treehouse will provide a menu of beers, slushies, organic and biodynamic wines and small plates to take advantage of summer in the city. With everything from locally sourced seasonal salads, sandwiches, flatbreads and bruschettas, guests will be able to unwind and celebrate the end of the country’s longest lockdown. Book here.

Arros QD

The new terrace tucked away behind Oxford Street will open on 12 April. With tables for up to six, you can share a signature paella with your bubble. Arros specialises in Valencian paella cooked over wood fire by three-Michelin starred chef Quique Dacost. Book here.

The Macallan Manor House at Rosewood London

Inspired by the Scottish Highlands, The Macallan Manor House is an immersive terrace, located in the Rosewood London’s courtyard. The terrace will reopen on 12 April with an all day dining menu. Book here.

Mercato Metropolitano

With a partially covered garden area totalling 15,000 square feet and over 500 seats, Elephant & Castle’s Mercato Metropolitano is home to more than 40 food and drink vendors making it London’s leading food and drink metropolis. This includes an on-site micro-brewery German Kraft and vendors selling dishes from Italy to Japan, Colombia to Germany, Vietnam to Argentina, all created using locally sourced ingredients. The garden is a jungle paradise, with over 200 plants ranging from ferns and bamboo to hop plants and olive trees. Book here.

Julie’s

A London legend since 1969, Julie’s is a neighbourhood restaurant with an international reputation. The elegant outdoor terrace on Portland Place, surrounded by neighbourhood boutiques and art galleries, is the perfect space to socialise while enjoying modern British cuisine and sensational seasonal dishes developed by chef patron Shay Cooper. Lunch and dinner are available outside in the square from Tuesday to Sunday, as well as for Sunday Lunch. Book here.

Mortimer House Kitchen

Mortimer House Kitchen in Fitzrovia will be serving simple Mediterranean plates with rich Middle Eastern on its terrace along Mortimer Street and Wells Street. With a weatherproof awning and heaters, it’s a great place to enjoy the new Spring menu. Book here.

Rail House Cafe

With a covered and heated terrace, Victoria’s Rail House Cafe is the perfect place for groups of up to six to meet for drinks and dining. Seating 120, you’ll be able to enjoy all-day menus and weekend Brunch. Sister restaurant Riding House Cafe on Great Titchfield Street will also be reopening on April 12th, with a covered outdoor terrace. Book here.

28-50 Wine Bar & Kitchen

Independent wine specialists 28-50 Wine Bar & Kitchen Covent Garden and its sister Wine Workshop & Kitchen Marylebone will open up both terraces for outdoor dining, with chef Julien Baris offering a host of new seasonal dishes. Highlights from the new menu include freshly caught seafood platters, which pair perfectly with 28-50’s varied wine-list. Book here.

Further West

Crockers

For those looking for a jaunt out of London, take a one-hour trip to Henley. The new restaurant with rooms boasts a terrace overlooking Henley’s historic marketplace. With head chef Tom Westerland on the pans, the menu consists of revamped British classics. The house burger is served in a beef fat bun with smoked cheese and bacon, or there’s their whole roasted cauliflower with raisins, curry and onion bhaji. Book here.

Granger & Co

Granger & Co restaurants – Bill Granger’s unique fresh and innovative approach to Australian dining will be open for al fresco brunch. Granger & Co’s Chelsea, located on Pavilion Road, has a secret terrace that’s the perfect spot for afternoon cocktails. Book here.

The Hawk’s Nest

The Hawk’s Nest reopens its outdoor dining space and bar in Shepherd’s Bush on 12 April. It has the ideal layout, with benches and tables outdoors, all safely socially distanced, holding up to 180 seated covers, with heaters and coverings for those chilly spring evenings. The team will be launching a new agave-based cocktail menu, featuring tequilas such as “El Rayo” and “The Lost Explorer” Mezcal. Book here.

Petersham Nurseries Richmond

Petersham Nurseries Café in Richmond will reopen throughout the week, with evening service on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Located near Richmond Park and set within the nurseries’ gardens, guests are invited to dine alfresco beneath the pergola, which will be heated and covered throughout the spring. The Spring and Summer menu will focus on Italian-inspired, seasonal dishes with a produce and provenance-led cooking style. Book here.