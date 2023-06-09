Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Prepare for a dawn raid

Even if your business is legally beyond reproach and fully compliant with its processes and procedures, a surprise dawn raid from regulatory or law enforcement agencies such as HMRC, the FCA, SFO or NCA can happen to anybody. Perhaps a client or customer is being raided simultaneously. In any case, it makes sense to be prepared. That’s why law firm Reynolds Porter Chamberlain (RPC) has developed an interactive app offering users round-the-clock advice and assistance from seasoned legal experts in the event of a dawn raid.

The app — RPC Raid Response — is free to use, and has been developed by expert lawyers in the RPC regulatory team. Should the unthinkable happen, it enables business owners to take swift and decisive action, with a live report incident button instantly putting specialist lawyers in touch, while offering a guide on how to handle raids, an evidential log and the ability to upload documents (eg search warrants) to the system. Don’t leave these things to chance, download the app today at rpc.co.uk.