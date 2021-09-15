Pre-departure Covid tests may be ditched to simplify travel restrictions

Ministers plan to make an announcement later this week which will mean vaccinated people arriving into England will no longer be subject to pre-departure Covid tests, according to reports.

A government insider told the Financial Times, which first reported the news, that measures to simplify travel restrictions and aid the UK’s struggling travel and tourism sector will be announced.

The new measures are expected to include a relaxing of rules for travellers with two jabs, who will no longer be required to take a Covid test prior to entering the UK.

The green and amber group lists of countries are also expected to be combined into a single list of countries which have been identified as safe to travel to while travellers through “no go” countries will have to enter hotel quarantine when they arrive in England.

The news follows comments by the CEO of German airline Lufthansa today on the return in demand for business travel.