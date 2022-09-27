Pound stems losses against US dollar while UK rate surge cools

Sterling strengthened 1.29 per cent to $1.0822 during early exchanges in the City (Photo Illustration by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The pound stemmed losses against the US dollar today and UK borrowing costs fell after they accelerated at a record pace yesterday.

Sterling strengthened 1.29 per cent to $1.0822 during early exchanges in the City.

The currency is still trading at a multi-decade low against the dollar and has shed around 20 per cent since the beginning of the year.

Against the euro, the pound also gained ground, adding nearly one per cent.

Yield on 10-year UK gilt

Gilt yields have surged since the start of the year (Source: CNBC)

But, the pound is still down 5.6 per cent against the currency used by the 19 countries that make up the eurozone so far this year.

Sterling’s strengthening helps offset a steep slump yesterday in which it tumbled to a record low of nearly $1.03 in overnight trading in Asia.

The pound then whipsawed during trading in Europe and the US, at one point rising against the dollar.

However, it eventually closed the day 1.5 per cent lower, driven by traders ditching the currency after the Bank of England rolled back against the City’s expectation that it would launch an emergency rate hike to curb the pound’s losses.

Governor Andrew Bailey said the Bank would not hesitate to lift borrowing costs as far as necessary to return inflation, running at a 40-year high of 9.9 per cent, back to the Bank’s two per cent target.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng also moved to reassure markets by confirming he would set out more details on his plan for the economy on 23 November.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will publish forecasts on the economy on the same day, the Treasury said.

The government did not ask the OBR to release forecasts to accompany last week’s mini-budget, despite the organisation reportedly saying it could do so.

Traders are assigning a 43 per cent chance the pound will hit parity with the dollar this year.

Yesterday’s surge in UK borrowing costs – which saw, on some measures, the biggest daily gain on record – curb during early trading.

The yield on 2-year government bonds dropped over 20 basis points, while the 10-year bond, a benchmark for interest rates in the economy, fell 10 basis points.

However, both instruments are offering a yield of far over four per cent. This time last year, both were offering a return of below one per cent.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions.