Planning on popping the big question? Here are an expert's top tips

Picking a diamond engagement ring can be difficult. How many potential marriages never had a chance to blossom because one partner found the ring-buying process a little too daunting? So here’s some insider knowledge you might consider if you’re planning on asking a certain question over the coming months, by Nikolay Piriankov CEO & Co-founder of Taylor & Hart.



What are the most important things to consider?

First, allow yourself a couple of months before you want to propose to avoid rushing the process. This is one of the most important jewellery purchases in your life, so take the time to do your research on what your partner will like.

Before choosing your diamond, you must consider the four Cs of diamond quality: cut, clarity, colour and carat weight. While all four are important, we suggest that clarity, cut and colour suit your preferences first, before considering carat weight, based on your remaining budget.

Of course, for lovers of the bold and bright, gemstone engagement rings featuring sapphires, rubies, emeralds or tourmalines are on-trend, offering a vibrant splash of colour, and a unique take on an otherwise traditional gift. We recommend 18ct white, yellow or rose gold and platinum for rings designed to be worn every day. Both 18ct gold and platinum are durable, with a glorious shine.



What about custom rings?

This is a surprisingly easy and affordable process, in fact with the right jeweller, it can be more affordable than buying an off-the-shelf piece. Don’t be afraid to consider customisation and really push boundaries.

Using a custom service empowers you to take creative control of your engagement ring design. The spectrum of bespoke ranges from a small inscription or gemstone set on the inside of your band, to an entirely customised engraved pattern along the ring.



How to know what they like?

Nobody knows your partner better than you. The best inspiration of all is to look at the style of jewellery and clothing your partner already wears. Take into account what will suit their skin tone and daily lifestyle.

For example, if your partner works with their hands, the metal and setting should reflect this to avoid damage to the ring. Also, avoid going with a theme, it’s wiser to choose something tasteful and classic that will stand the test of time.

• City A.M. Club members will receive five per cent off their first order up to a maximum saving of £200. Go to club.cityam.com for more information; Browse the collection at taylorandhart.com