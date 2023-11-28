Pets at Home back full year guidance despite 19.3 per cent loss

Pets at Home has backed its full-year guidance despite swinging to a 19.3 per cent loss in underlying profit before tax in the interim period

The popular pet retailer blamed high costs and a rise in the national living wage for the hit to earnings.

During the period, retail revenue grew 5.2 per cent but fell 2.7 per cent on a like-for-like basis due to short-term availability issues on its stock.

The firm was also impacted by moving its goods to a new distribution centre in Staford, which now completes 100 per cent of its deliveries to stores.

Since the move, chief Lyssa McGowan said that sales momentum has improved and retail like-for-like growth has been up around four per cent.

Despite the tough trading conditions, the firm said it is confident it can deliver a full-year underlying profit before tax of £136m in line with analyst consensus.

McGowan said: “This was the period of peak activity when we relaunched our brand, launched our new DC, built our new digital platform, and made progress expanding and improving our physical assets across Retail and Vets.

“This period has not been without challenges, but we have been able to manage these well and are on track to finish FY24 with a refreshed, modernised infrastructure, fit to deliver growth for many years to come.”

She added: “As we stand today, past our point of peak investment, the business is in great shape with good operational and strategic momentum. We look to the future with confidence that we can deliver our plan, as set out in May, to build the world’s best pet care platform.”