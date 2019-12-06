Permanent job appointments fall due to political uncertainty

The number of permanent job appointments dropped again last month as growth in the demand for staff fell to a ten year low due to political uncertainty heightened by the upcoming General Election.



November’s drop in permanent appointments stretched the length of the decline to nine months, the longest period of contraction since the financial crisis. However, while permanent placements fell in the south of England and the Midlands, they rose in London and the North.



Meanwhile the demand for temporary staff remained strong, with short-term worker billings growing slightly during the month – in some cases due to a reluctance to take on permanent employees, according to research by KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation.



KPMG vice chair James Stewart said: “The uncertainty around the upcoming election and Brexit outcomes are playing havoc with the UK jobs market, as clearly employers and job seekers are taking a wait and see approach before committing to growth or movement.



“However, as big business set out their strategies for the coming year, they will need to start making key decisions on hiring and investment, while those seeking new roles will be hoping to get their CV’s out in the New Year once the dust has settled.”



The research published today by KPMG showed that the nursing, medical and care sector saw the sharpest increase in demand for permanent staff in November followed by IT and computing and blue collar jobs.



Meanwhile, the retail sector reported the quickest rate of contraction.



The latest data from the Office of National Statistics showed that the total number of job vacancies in the UK dropped 6.2 per cent year-on-year in the three months to October.

