Paradise restaurant’s Turmeric dahl is a fiery dish for the turning weather

It’s time – perhaps begrudgingly – to start accepting that the weather is drawing in, and that it’s time to start thinking about spins on the classic winter warmer dishes to keep things fresh in the taste department.

As we start to crave more filling, comforting food, this simple dahl with a gentle spice kick will cheer up any midweek evening, or work well for entertaining guests for cosy dinner parties this autumn.

It’s from the kitchens of Paradise restaurant at 61 Rupert Street, London, which specialises in modern Sri Lankan cooking with a “fiery island accent” and an ingredient focus. Chefs are influenced by Portuguese, Malay, South Indian and Dutch cuisine.

Paradise restaurant’s turmeric dahl: Ingredients

Base:

250 g(1¼ cups) red lentils, rinsed, drained

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp Sri Lankan curry powder

6 fresh curry leaves

1 long green chilli, sliced

1 cinnamon quill

500 ml (2 cups) coconut milk

60 ml (¼ cup) coconut cream

coriander leaves to serve

Temper topping:

80 ml olive oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 cinnamon quill

1 large onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, sliced

5 fresh curry leaves

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

Method

Main Dahl:

Place all the ingredients except the coconut cream in a saucepan with 250 ml water and bring to the boil.

Reduce heat to medium and cook, covered, for 25 minutes or until lentils are tender and broken down.

Add more water if necessary and season with salt.

For the Temper Topping:

To cook the temper for the dahl, heat the olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat.

Then add the remaining ingredients and cook, stirring occasionally, for 7 minutes or until onions are soft and browned.

Remove from the heat and set aside until the lentils are ready.

Stir the temper into the lentils, then add the coconut cream, stirring to combine.

Top with fresh coriander and serve with rice.

Paradise restaurant take bookings online.

