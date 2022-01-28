Opinion-in-brief: A nuclear future gets lifted off the ground

View of Sizewell power station (Photo by: David Tipling/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Rolls-Royce invited bids from English and Welsh regions to host the site of a small nuclear reactors’ factory. Yesterday, fresh news of £100m of government money invested in the Sizewell nuclear site made the headlines.

Sizewell C could generate enough electricity to cover 7 per cent of what the country needs, providing around 10,000 high skilled jobs.

This is not without controversy. Nuclear is meant to deliver cleaner energy to enable a net zero future, but some activists also say the project will be damaging to the local environment.

Britain’s nuclear and net-zero future will also be a topic of much debate if Boris Johnson finally falls on his sword. Rishi Sunak has said it should play a big part in Britain’s energy strategy.

Liz Truss, another possible heir to the political throne, has condemned any Chinese involvement in Sizewell C. But neither have been as committed to the net zero project.