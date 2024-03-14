Olympia London achieves precertification on healthy offices

Olympia, the £1bn regeneration scheme in Hammersmith, has achieved all the precertification required to ensure staff in offices which will open on the development have the healthiest space to work.

Olympia, the £1bn regeneration scheme in Hammersmith, has achieved all the precertification required to ensure staff in offices which will open on the development have the healthiest space to work.

The development, which is currently Europe’s largest regeneration project currently under development by Yoo Capital and Deutsche Finance International, has received a WELL Precertification for its 550,000 sq ft office offering.

When completed, the space surrounding the buildings will boast over 50,000 sq ft of external terrace space and amenities including West London’s largest and platinum accredited cycle and wellness hub, a ‘live lounge’ F&B venue, gym as well as business events, conference and production space.

These have been installed to ensure potential staff have a strong health and well-being offering.

Lloyd Lee, managing partner at Yoo Capital: “At Olympia, we have pledged to re-imagine this national treasure as one of the world’s greatest showcases in the arts, entertainment and exhibitions.

“This involved co-authoring the UK’s most advanced theatres, music arenas, schools in the arts, restaurants and hotels.

He added: “But in doing so, we discovered a truly exciting opportunity to create a global showcase for what the future of healthy working can and should be.”

“With only a handful of offices achieving WELL Precertification in all of the nearly 300 million square feet of offices in London, we are proud to say that Olympia is bringing forward workspaces where the most talented companies with the most talented workforces will come to do their best work.”

Olympia London will open in 2025, and alongside commercial office space will include amenities such as the largest new permanent theatre and over 14 new restaurants.