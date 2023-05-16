Ofwat £11m enforcement boost branded ‘drop in the ocean’ by sewage campaigners

An £11m funding boost for water regulator Ofwat to help it take action against polluting water companies has been branded a “drop in the ocean” by a campaign group, who argued more was needed to address the scale of the problem.

Ofwat said the funds, which would be provided by a future hike to the licence fee charged to water companies, will treble its enforcement capacity.

The regulator said that it is currently investigating six companies over their management of sewage treatment works.

Ofwat boss David Black described the amount as “significant”, and will “send out a strong signal; that the time is now for water companies to deliver for customers and the environment.”

“Should they fail in those commitments, Ofwat has never been better resourced or more determined to take robust, effective action,” Black said.

But campaign group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), which campaigns to clean up Britain’s waters, said it wasn’t enough.

“£11m still pales in comparison to the £965m water companies paid out to shareholders last year. It’s a drop in the ocean compared to what’s needed,” Henry Swithinbank, policy and research manager at the group, said.

“If regulators are really going to be able to take on the might of polluting water companies then we need to see all regulators across the UK receive adequate funding and resources. Only then will they be equipped to stop profit from pollution,” he added.