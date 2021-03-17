Ofcom raises £1.4bn from mobile airwaves auction

Ofcom this morning said that it had raised £1.4bn from an auction of new airwave capacity to support 5G mobile coverage.

All four of the UK’s major mobile networks bid and won a portion of the offering, with all the proceeds to be paid to the Treasury.

In total, 200 MHz of spectrum were available for bidding, split into 80 MHz of spectrum in the 700 MHz band and 120 MHz of spectrum in 3.6-3.8 GHz band.

EE paid a total of £452m across both bands, while Hutchinson 3G paid £280m for 20 MHz of the 700 MHz band.

Telefonica paid £448m for a similar package to EE, while Vodafone shelled out £176.4m for 40 MHz in the 3.6-3.8 GHz band.

The auction will now move to the assignment stage, where the companies will bid for the frequency positions they prefer for the airwaves they have secured in the principal stage.

Ofcom’s spectrum director Philip Marnick said: “With bidding in the principal stage concluded, we now move to the next stage of the auction where the operators will have an opportunity to negotiate the position of their spectrum holdings in the wider band.

“This is an important step forward in bringing better mobile services to people – wherever they live, work and travel. These airwaves will help improve coverage for the mobile services people use today, as well as supporting the UK’s position as a world leader in 5G.”

Telefonica owner O2’s chief executive Mark Evans said he was delighted with the company’s successful bid.

“This demonstrates Telefónica’s continued commitment to the UK Market and the very best connectivity for our customers. We are delighted with the result, which secured the right spectrum at a fair price”, he said.

“This additional spectrum will allow for continual improvement in our network. We pride ourselves on being a champion of reliability and quality coverage and look forward to continuing to invest in digital infrastructure to build Britain’s connectivity, for the benefit of all.”