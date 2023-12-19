Odey Asset Management says FCA has concluded investigation

Crispin Odey, founding partner of Odey Asset Management. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The UK Financial Conduct Authority has concluded its investigation into Odey Asset Management (OAM) and “will not take any action,” said an investor letter from the hedge fund said on Tuesday.

Britain’s financial watchdog had been investigating Crispin Odey and the hedge fund he founded following allegations of allegations of sexual misconduct earlier this year.

The OAM letter also said that the last client relationship of the hedge fund formally ended on December 12.

Reporting by Reuters