Octopus signs deal with Shell to buy energy from world’s largest wind farm

Octopus Energy Group has signed a long-term deal with Shell to buy green energy from Dogger Bank, the world’s largest wind farm.

It has agreed a power purchase arrangement with the rival energy supplier, which has signed agreements to offtake 20 per ccent of the energy produced at Dogger Bank

The deal will provide up to 2.4TWh of wind energy to Octopus – enough to supply 24 per cent of Octopus’ customers with renewable energy.

Dogger Bank is currently under construction off the North East coast of England, and could benefit Octopus customers as early as 2024.

It is a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor and Vårgrønn.

Once completed, it will be the world’s largest wind farm, generating 3.6GW of green energy, enough to power roughly 6 million homes a year.

Matt Bunney, head of Energy at Octopus Energy Group, comments: “If the energy crisis has taught us anything it is that we need to move fast to an energy system based on cheap renewables – and Dogger Bank will help to get us there.

“We already manage renewable energy assets worth over £5bn, and I’m delighted that our team managed to secure a long-term contract under Shell’s PPA on top of this, bringing 2.4TWh of green energy straight into our customers’ homes.”