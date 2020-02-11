Online supermarket Ocado fell to a £214.5m loss last year, which the company blamed on a huge fire which burned down one of its warehouses in Andover last February.

The figures

Group revenue rose 9.9 per cent in the year, up from £1.6bn in 2018 to £1.7bn last year. This was largely driven by 10.3 per cent growth in the retail divisio, which grew to £1.6bn.

Group earnings before tax fell 27.2 per cent, from £59.5m to £43.3m over the whole year. Growth in both the retail and logistics divisions was offset by a £62.1m loss in international solutions.

Ocado posted a posted a £214.5m loss, almost five times larger than the £44.4m loss recorded the year before.

Exceptional charges of £94.1m, of which £88m was directly associated with the Andover facility, were responsible for the loss.

The company forecast retail revenue growth of 10 to 15 per cent in 2020.

Why it’s interesting

The online grocer was upbeat despite the size of the loss, saying that despite the impact of the fire, which cut sales capacity by 10 per cent, the results showed that it was the UK’s fastest growing supermarket.

It said that its solutions business, which helps grocers around the world develop their offering through robotics and AI, had seen three new clients this year, Australia’s Coles, Japan’s Aeon, and Marks & Spencer in the UK.

The first half of 2020 will see Ocado unveil the first of its new customer fulfilment centres, facilities which use robotics to provide automated services to international partners.

What Ocado said

Ocado’s chief executive Tim Steiner said: “We are pleased to report results which show strong momentum in the business.

“Although statutory results reflected a combination of factors, including the impact of the Andover fire, the underlying performance of Ocado Retail and the successful growth of Ocado Solutions were very encouraging.

“The landscape of grocery retailing globally is changing. We are excited to be able to play a leadership role through Ocado Retail, our joint venture with M&S, and through our Solutions partnerships, as we fulfil our mission of “changing the way the world shops”.